KIIT University Student Shriyanka Sadangi Secures Top Position in National Shooting Trials at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi

Bhubaneswar: KIIT University PhD student and ace International Shooter from Odisha , Ms. Shriyanka Sadangi, has once again made Odisha proud by securing the first position in the 50m Rifle 3 Position (3P) Women event at the Selection Trial No 6 in Rifle/Pistol events (Seniors) under Group “A” of the Selection Criteria. The event was held at the prestigious Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges, New Delhi, from 3rd to 9th September 2024. In addition to her first-place finish, Ms. Shriyanka also secured the third position in the same event during Selection Trial No 5, held a day earlier at the same venue.

Ms. Shriyanka thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS for his constant support and guidance throughout her journey. She acknowledged his invaluable encouragement, which has been instrumental in her success.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated Shriyanka on her remarkable achievement and praised her for bringing laurels to KIIT University and the state of Odisha and conveyed his best wishes for her upcoming tournaments.