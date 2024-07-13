KIIT University Student Maganti Keerthi Won the Gold Medal in Asmita Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting Zonal League.

The Asmita Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting Zonal League is held at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar from 10th – 14th July 2024. In the Women 76 Kg Category, M Keerthi won the Gold Medal today by lifting a total of 175 Kg (Snatch – 77 Kg and Clean & Jerk – 98 Kg). Maganti Keerthi is a 3rd Year B.Com student of KIIT University on sports quota and representing Odisha in the Tournament. She thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for his constant guidance & support.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated Keerthi for winning the Gold Medal and conveyed his best wishes for her upcoming tournaments.