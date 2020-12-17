KIIT University conferred with the 13th Quality Council of India-DL Shah Quality Silver Award

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT University here was conferred with the 13th Quality Council of India-DL Shah Quality Silver Award at the inaugural ceremony of the 3rd Virtual Quality Conclave on Thursday.

KIIT Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Sasmita Samanta received the award, which was given for implementing SAP successfully. KIIT & KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta said the KIIT has been giving importance to adopting digital innovation and best practices to improve processes, products and services. The KIIT is the first university in the country to implement SAP in all its schools and processes at a time in 2013. It has been awarded after going through five stages of selection procedure.

