KIIT University Basketball Men Team qualifies for All India Inter University Inter Zone Basketball (Men) Championship.

The East Zone Inter University Basketball (Men) Championship 2024-25 under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is being organized by KISS – Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar from 22nd – 25th November 2024. A total of 800+ participants from 57 universities out of which 11 universities from Odisha are participating in this said championship. On the 3rd Day today, in the quarter final matches KIIT University beat University of Calcutta by a score of 63:58, Utkal University beat Sambalpur University by a score of 75:66, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith beat Veer Bahadur Singh Purvan chal University by a score of 84:73 and University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya beat Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya by a score of 63:57 to emerge as the top 4 teams in the East Zone Inter University Basketball (Men) Championship and qualifed for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Basketball (Men) Championship to be organized by Manipal University Jaipur from 02nd – 05th December 2024.

In the 1st round of the league matches of Top 4 teams today KIIT University beat University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya by a score of 61:47 and Utkal University beat Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith by a score of 68:57. The 2nd round league matches between KIIT University & Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith and Utkal University & University of Science Technology, Meghalaya will be played today evening. The 3rd round league matches will be played between KIIT University & Utkal University and Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith & University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya tomorrow morning followed by the valedictory ceremony.

All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the said championship.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated the KIIT Basketball Men Team on qualifying for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Basketball (M) Championship and conveyed his best wishes to all the players & wished them good luck for their future competitions.