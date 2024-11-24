KIIT University Basketball Men Team qualifies for All India Inter University Inter Zone Basketball (Men) Championship.
The East Zone Inter
In the 1st round of the league matches of Top 4 teams today KIIT University beat University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya by a score of 61:47 and Utkal University beat Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith by a score of 68:57. The 2nd round league matches between KIIT University & Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith and Utkal University & University of Science Technology, Meghalaya will be played today evening. The 3rd round league matches will be played between KIIT University & Utkal University and Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith & University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya tomorrow morning followed by the valedictory ceremony.
All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the said championship.
Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated the KIIT Basketball Men Team on qualifying for the All India Inter University Inter