KIIT Tennis (Men & Women) Teams emerged Champions in the East Zone Inter University Tennis Championship organized by KISS University, KIIT (M & W) and KISS (W) Teams qualify for All India Inter University Tennis Championship & 5th Khelo India University Games.

The East Zone Inter University Tennis (Men & Women) Tournament under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi is being organized by KISS University, Bhubaneswar from 28th – 30th October 2024 at Leander Paes Tennis Stadium, KIIT.

In the finals today KIIT University Men team defeated Manipur University by 2:1 games and KIIT University Women team defeated Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University by 2:1 games. The KIIT University Tennis (Men & Women) Teams and KISS University Women Team qualified for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Tennis (Men & Women) Championships and 5th Khelo India University Games 2024-25. The Prize distribution ceremony was graced by Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera, Vice Chancellor, KISS University, Dr. Prashant Ku. Routray, Registrar, KISS University; Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General Sports & Yoga, KIIT & KISS & Mr. Rudrakesh Jena, Dy. Director Sports, KISS University & Organizing Secretary. The match was conducted under the guidance of chief referee Mr. Prabin Kumar Nayak.

The players of the men team are Kabir Hans, Atharva Sharma, Anshuman Singh, Pratyush Mohanty, Debasis Sahoo & women team are Rutuparna Choudhury, Abhilasha Bista, Riya Mardaraj & Akritee. All the players thanked Prof. Samanta for providing them constant support and all facilities.

Final Results Men:

SL NAME OF THE UNIVERSITY RANK 1 KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar 1st Position 2 Manipur University, Manipur 2nd Position 3 Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur 3rd Position 4 Jadavpur University, West Bengal 4th Position

Final Results Women:

SL NAME OF THE UNIVERSITY RANK 1 KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar 1st Position 2 Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur 2nd Position 3 Jadavpur University, West Bengal 3rd Position 4 KISS Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar 4th Position

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & congratulated the KIIT University Tennis Teams on being Champions and wished them good luck for the All India Inter University Tennis (M & W) Championships and 5th Khelo India University Games 2024-25. He also conveyed his best wishes to the players for their future competitions.