KIIT Tennis Men Team Advances to Semi-Finals of All India Inter University Tennis Men Championship

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT Tennis Men’s team has advanced to the semi-finals of the prestigious All India Inter University Tennis (Men) Championship 2024-25, hosted by Manipal University Jaipur from November 26th to 30th. The event, organized under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), saw intense competition among top university teams.

KIIT University began its campaign with a dominant 3-0 victory over Kurukshetra University in the pre-quarterfinals. In the quarterfinals, they continued their stellar form by defeating Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, with another clean 3-0 win.

Other results from the quarterfinals included:

KLEF University defeating ITM University 3-0.

defeating 3-0. Manipal University Jaipur securing a close 3-2 win over Jamia Millia Islamia University .

securing a close 3-2 win over . Manipur University overcoming VELS University with a 3-1 victory.

The semi-final matchups are set for tomorrow:

KIIT University vs. Manipal University Jaipur (host team).

vs. (host team). KLEF University vs. Manipur University.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated the team on their exceptional performance and extended his best wishes for their upcoming matches.