KIIT Student Trishna Ray Crowned Miss Teen Universe 2024 in South Africa

Bhubaneswar: KIIT-DU is celebrating a proud moment as Trishna Ray, a student from the KIIT School of Fashion Technology, has been crowned Miss Teen Universe 2024.

The pageant held in South Africa from November 1st to 9th, saw contestants from around the globe vying for the title, with Trishna emerging as the shining star.

Daughter of Colonel Dillip Kumar Ray and Mrs. Rajashree Ray, Trishna’s journey to the crown exemplifies dedication and resilience. Although she faced setbacks in previous years, missing the competitions in Colombia and the Dominican Republic due to visa issues, Trishna’s passion and commitment never wavered. Her win is a testament to her perseverance, making both Odisha and India immensely proud.

Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT and KISS has congratulated Trishna for her accomplishment.