KIIT Selects Lenovo As Official IT Solutions Partner

Bhubaneswar: Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY), a global leader in educational technology, has been selected by the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) as its official IT solutions partner.

KIIT’s vision to drive the future of education means that they need to put a reliable and affordable device into every student’s hands that will last throughout the student’s lifecycle, provide seamless experience to enable students to learn from home if needed, as well as implement standardised support and management that can ensure students’ productivity is uninterrupted.

As KIIT’s IT partner, Lenovo will provide 5,500 units of Convertible Notebooks, while ensuring that all devices are compliant to KIIT’s IT policies, with standardised deployment, support and maintenance, as well as overall device management.

Students who need support will have access to a campus helpdesk, support hotline and periodic health checks for the devices. Extra peace of mind comes from knowing that the devices are covered by warranties throughout the duration of their course, and spare devices will be provided when required.

Working closely with KIIT, the Lenovo team was able to identify the institution’s IT challenges and provided a tailored solution through Lenovo Services and Smart Fleet solution that guaranteed the full benefits of the devices with hassle-free experience. From deploying ready-to-use devices to students, managing installation, site imaging and provisioning, to having extended visibility and device control that help track and manage every student’s device remotely.

“Educational institutions are looking to adopt Modern IT environments characterised by cloud-based resources that better facilitate remote and flexible learning,” said Rahul Agarwal, CEO, MD, Lenovo India. “Besides lowering costs and saving time, Lenovo’s partnership with KIIT ultimately allows the university to be more hands-off on IT so that resources can be redeployed to where the value really is, leading to improvements in learning effectiveness and satisfaction.”

“Post the pandemic, the adoption of technology across various education institutions has been accelerated. We are extremely satisfied to have Lenovo India support us with complete advanced hardware and software solutions. The cost-effective devices and smart tailored solutions provided by Lenovo enable us to seamlessly embrace this new model of education especially in the present scenario” said Mr. D.N. Dwivedy, Vice President – IT & Operations, KIIT.