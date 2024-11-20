KIIT School of Law Repeats History, Wins 37th BCI Moot Court Competition

Bhubaneswar: KIIT School of Law has once again showcased its academic excellence by winning the prestigious 37th Bar Council of India National All India Inter-University Moot Court Competition, held from 15th to 17th November 2024 at Karnavati University in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. It won a cash prize of Rs. 2 lakh.

It holds the distinction of being the first private institution to clinch this coveted title. This achievement becomes even more remarkable as the school, established in 2007, has won this championship for the 3rd time—an extraordinary feat rarely accomplished by law schools in the country, marking a historic milestone.

This victory stands as a testament to the dedication, hard work and skill of the future legal eagles, as well as the unwavering guidance and support of the faculty.

Praising the students for the achievement, the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta said that it was a matter of pride and glory for India and especially for Odisha to win the BCI Moot Court Competition three times. Dr. Samanta congratulated the students of KIIT law School for this success. He hoped the students would continue to strive for greater success and set new benchmarks in the years to come.