KIIT School of Law, organises International Conference

Bhubaneswar: KIIT School of Law, organised a two-day International Conference that is the 4th IACLSC ((International Association of Comparative Literature, Society and Culture) Biennial IACLSC International Conference-Exhibition on Religion and Interculturalism. On the first day that is on 21st April 2023, the inaugural event was conducted where the Director of the KIIT Law School, Dr. Bhavani Prasad Panda welcomed the dignitaries and the paper presenters who had come from around the globe. The inaugural event was graced by honourable chief guest Prof. Dr Surya Prakash, VC DSNLU, Mr. Debraj Pradhan and Ms. Irina Dushkuva as Guest of Honour. Vote of thanks was addressed by the Convenor of the event Dr. Sanghamitra Patnaik, HoD, Department of Social Sciences and Humanities.

Eminent researchers, academicians and young talents from academia presented their research papers in the two-day event which were highly applauded and well received by the audience. The presentations were conducted in a hybrid format and researchers from different parts of the world became a part of the prestigious conference.

A cultural evening was organised for the dignitaries and were taken for a campus tour of KISS and KIIT.

The two-day international conference ended successfully under the guidance of respected Director Prof. Dr Bhavani Prasad Panda, Convenor of the event Dr. Sanghamitra Patnaik, faculties of KIIT Law School and student volunteers.