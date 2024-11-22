KIIT & Sambalpur University Hockey Men Teams and KIIT & Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University Volleyball Men Teams qualify for All India Inter University Championships.

The East Zone Inter University Hockey (Men) Championship 2024-25 under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is organized by Sambalpur University at Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Sports Hostel from 19th – 24th November 2024.

In the quarter final matches today Sambalpur University, KIIT University, MG Kashi Vidyapith & Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University won their respective matches to emerge as the top 4 teams and qualify for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Hockey (Men) Championship at Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalya, Haridwar from 12th – 18th December 2024.

For the first time, two university hockey teams from Odisha Sambalpur University and KIIT University have qualified for the All India Inter University Hockey Men Championship. Both the KIIT & Sambalpur Hockey Women Teams have also qualified for the All India Inter University Hockey Women Championship. This achievement is a testament to the immense talent, dedication, and hard work of the players, coaches, and support staff from both universities. It also underscores Odisha’s growing prominence as a hub for hockey excellence in India.

The East Zone Inter University Volleyball (Men) Championship 2024-25 under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is organized by Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University from 19th – 23rd November 2024.

In the quarter final matches today KIIT University, Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, MG Kashi Vidyapith & Adamas University won their respective matches to emerge as the top 4 teams and qualify for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Volleyball (Men) Championship at Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam from 06th – 10th January 2025.

All the Hockey & Volleyball players from KIIT University thanked Prof. Samanta for his unwavering support and encouragement in their sporting journey.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated KIIT & Sambalpur University Hockey Men Teams and KIIT & MSCBD University Volleyball Men Teams for qualifying for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Championships. He also conveyed his best wishes to all the players & wished them good luck for their future competitions.