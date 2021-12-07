KIIT & KISS Witness 20,000 Sportspersons in Two Months

Bhubaneswar: Thousands of delegates from different walks of life visit KIIT & KISS to participate in various academic, cultural, and sport meets during the winter season every year. This year, over 20,000 sportspersons, coaches, managers, and officials are visiting KIIT & KISS to participate in sports events only from November to December. During these two months, every day a large number of sportsperson and officials are coming and staying in KIIT & KISS campus and going back. It is incredible that despite the Covid-19 pandemic situation, so many players from India and abroad are coming and staying in KIIT & KISS.

Several regional, national, international and university-level sports events have recently concluded or are going on in KIIT & KISS. These include 3rd Phase Kho-Kho Camp for U18 (M & W) for Khelo India Youth Games 2021, Santosh Trophy Football (East Zone), BCCI U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy 2021-22 (Plate Group), Junior National Rugby 7s Championship (Under-18 Boys & Girls), East Zone Inter-University Football (Women), Coaching Camp of Maldives National Volleyball Team, Senior National Rugby 7s Championship (Men & Women), All India Inter University Aquatics (Men & Women), East Zone Inter-University Football (Men), 4th National Para-Badminton Championship (Men & Women), All India Inter-Zone Tennis (Men), All India Inter-Zone Volleyball (Men & Women), All India Inter-University Athletics (Women), National Weightlifting Championship for Youth, Junior & Senior and National School Chess Championship (Boys & Girls), etc.

Expressing his happiness over this, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS, and MP, Kandhamal said, it is significant that more than 20,000 players are visiting KIIT & KISS as tourists. Their visit will enrich tourism in Odisha, he hoped.