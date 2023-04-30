KiiT International School Student Priyanka Sar Tops JEE-Main in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Priyanka Sar of KiiT International School (KIIT-IS) has made her alma mater proud by becoming the Odisha topper in the JEE Main exams, the results of which were declared today. Priyanka scored 99.985 percent, the highest percentage secured by a JEE-Main candidate in Odisha. Besides Priyanka, more than 17 students from the School have cleared the exam with flying colours. This is for the second time KiiT-IS student has topped JEE Main in a row.

“It is indeed a proud moment for all of us as Priyanka is not only a product of our school, she has also made the State proud with his impeccable performance,” Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said congratulating the topper.

KIIT International School is a constituent unit of the KIIT Group of Institutions. The school has been making consistent efforts to impart the best quality education, and Priyanka’s performance is a testament to this fact, he stated. He hailed the efforts of the Chairperson of KIIT International School, Dr. Mona Lisa Bal; Principal, Dr. Sanjay Suar, and the staff for the achievement.

