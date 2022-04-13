KiiT International School hosts IC3 Regional Forum for educators in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Following the footsteps of their revered founder Achyuta Samanta, KiiT International School in association with the IC3 Forum hosted the IC3 Regional Forum Bhubaneswar which brings together leadership and staff from high schools in regions for a focused dialogue on the significance of career and college counselling as an integral function in schools. The event was held on the KiiT International School campus to foster a sense of community among the educators and was attended by secondary school counsellors, teachers, and administrative staff from schools across the city. The keynote speech at the day-long event was delivered by Professor Ashoka Kumar Das, Vice-Chairperson, Odisha State Higher Education Council. The event commenced with a lamp lighting ceremony that was attended by Dr Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson, KiiT International School and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson, KiiT International School said, “I believe that the right kind of guidance can transform the potential of students and lead to unparalleled progress in their education and career. With the pandemic, rise in technologies and rapid growth of industries, there are several new sectors and job roles that did not exist before. Moreover, almost 93% schools in India do not have career counsellors which leads to students not having the right resources at their exposure to make an informed choice. It is of utmost importance that schools around the country start providing this support to their students. The professionals gathered here today have all taken the time to improve the service they provide to the education sector, and we are proud to be able to provide them with the platform to do so.”

The IC3 Forum is committed to improving the ratio of resource allocation across schools in India, with the goal of making career counselling for high school students easily accessible and sharing useful information with educators. The IC3 Regional Forum held at KiiT International School provided attendees with access to content-based breakout sessions, planned networking sessions and connections to global universities at the accompanying virtual fair and symposium. Additionally, participants were granted access to the IC3 Regional mobile app and a digital booklet summarising the information shared during the event.

KiiT International school is dedicated to the delivery of holistic education to its students and the consistent improvement in resources and training of staff required to achieve it. The school’s emphasis on shaping the educational as well as career-oriented strengths of its students. The school now plans on taking career counselling to the next level with a state-of-the-art pioneering career counselling lab that will provide unparalleled assistance to their students. The forum sparked conversation regarding the guidance practices that can help students succeed in terms of higher education by identifying their talents and nurturing them by finding the right institutions and environments for them to improve.

Related