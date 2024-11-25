Bhubaneswar: KIIT Crowned Champions & Utkal Secure Runners-Up in East Zone Inter University Basketball (M) Championship 2024-25; Qualify for All India Inter Zone Basketball (M) Championship.

The East Zone Inter University Basketball (Men) Championship 2024-25 under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) organized by KISS – Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar from 22nd – 25th November 2024 was concluded today. A total of 800+ participants from 57 universities out of which 11 universities from Odisha participated in the said championship. In the super league matches among top four teams; KIIT University won all three matches to emerge as Champions, while Utkal University won two matches to finish 1st Runners Up, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith won one match to finish 2nd Runners Up and University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya with no wins finished 4th position. The top 4 teams in the East Zone Inter University Basketball (Men) Championship qualified for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Basketball (Men) Championship 2024 to be organized at Manipal University Jaipur from 02nd – 05th December 2024. The All India Championship will be contested among top 4 teams from North, South, East & West Zones.

The final ranking of teams after completion of the East Zone Basketball (Men) championship is as follows.

SL NO NAME OF THE UNIVERSITY RANK 1 KIIT University, Bhubaneswar 1st Position 2 Utkal University 2nd Position 3 Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi 3rd Position 4 University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya 4th Position

The Prize distribution ceremony was graced by Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera, Vice Chancellor, KISS University, Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General, Sports & Yoga, KIIT & KISS, Shri. Lalatendu Mishra, Director Sports, KIIT & Mr. Rudrakesh Jena, Dy. Director Sports, KISS University & Organizing Secretary.

Players and officials from various universities expressed their gratitude to Prof. Achyuta Samanta for offering outstanding facilities, including accommodation, transportation, and a top-notch field of play, which contributed to the success of the championship.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, the esteemed Founder of KIIT & KISS, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the KIIT University Team for emerging as champions and the Utkal University Team for securing the runners-up position. He also lauded both teams for qualifying for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Basketball (Men’s) Championship. Prof. Samanta conveyed his best wishes to all the players, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence and wishing them great success in their future competitions.