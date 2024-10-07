Kick start your monsoon with immunity booster – Dabur Chyawanprash

Bhubaneswar : Monsoon Season is the most awaited season in India since it offers a rejuvenating break from the sizzling heat of summers. But with the refreshing properties, it may bring a plethora of diseases which may be manifested more if immunity levels are low, especially in Children. Due to a decrease in temperature and increase in moisture levels, infections become common during the Monsoons. Diseases like Cold and Cough, Malaria, Dengue, Typhoid and Pneumonia are most prevalent in monsoon. The warm, wet and humid climate results in significant increase in germ breeding leading to various infections which may be more prevalent if the immunity is weak. Century’s old Ayurvedic science serves as the right dose of medicine to fight the germs in monsoon. While allopathic science has a solution to treat diseases, ancient Indian herbs and compound formulations explained in Ayurveda are the answer for maintaining healthy and energetic lifestyle. Rasayana tantra is one of the eight specialties of Ayurveda. It concerns rejuvenative recipes, dietary regimens and special health promoting behavior. One way to include Rasayana tantra in your daily diet is to consume two spoons of Chyawanprash daily.

To raise awareness about the importance of immunity during this season, Dabur Chyawanprash organized a special session with the students of Railway Colony High School in Bhubaneswar. Mr. Dinesh Kumar, Manager-Corporate Communications, Dabur India Ltd. along with the Teachers of Railway Colony High School were present to grace the occasion.

On this occasion, Shri Gaurang Charan Mohanty, Principal of Railway Colony High School, Mancheswar highlighted the importance of ‘a healthy body in a healthy brain’. He spoke of the importance of values, truthfulness and integrity in life.

Dr. Parmeshwar Arora, M.D. (Ayurveda), B.H.U. said, “Chyawanprash is a well-known Ayurvedic formulation, used since decades for boosting immunity and provides resistance against infections. Dabur Chyawanprash, based on an age old formulation, is an Ayurvedic supplement, fortified with various herbs and minerals. Dabur Chyawanprash helps in prevention of variety of diseases through its immunomodulatory effects. Dabur has conducted various clinical and preclinical studies which confirms Chyawanprash’s beneficial effect on immunity, seasonal influences, nasal allergies and infections, etc. Chyawanprash helps balance tridoshas ‘vata,pitta, and Kapha as mentioned in ancient ayurvedic scriptures. Dabur Chyawanprash helps activate Dentric Cells, NK cells & macrophages helping fight germs.”

Mr. Prashant Agarwal, Marketing Head-Health Supplements, Dabur India Ltd said, “With a rich heritage of Ayurveda and deep knowledge of nature, Dabur has always focused on safe, cost-efficient and effective health care for all through the study of authentic Ayurveda books/manuscripts. Through our product, we are striving to combat the various diseases in India at present. In India, people prefer herbal & botanical extracts as medical interventions due to their ‘nature’ properties. Dabur Chyawanprash is formulation created with ancient Indian knowledge of Ayurveda and cutting edge of science. This product is a perfect way to protect ourselves from various day to day infections.”

The key ingredient of Dabur Chyawanprash is Amla (Indian gooseberry) which is known for its immunity building properties. Other ingredients like Guduchi, Pippali, Kantakari, Kakdashingi, Bhumyaamalaki, Vasaka, Pushkarmool, Prishniparni, Shalparni, etc., help in alleviating the common infections and allergies of respiratory system. An amalgamation of these ingredients makes Chyawanprash a perfect blend of herbs to provide immunity for a better health in the monsoon season.