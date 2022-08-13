Kia under supervision of FMSCI host ‘The Carens Drive’, highest mileage of 29.8 kmpl achieved

CHENNAI: Kia India, one of the fastest growing carmakers in the country, organised a specially-curated customer experience, ‘The Carens Drive’, for its esteemed customers August 7, 2022 in Delhi-NCR. Supervised and certified by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the drive witnessed 22 Carens customers competing on an 84 KMs drive to derive the best mileage from their cars. The drive was flagged off from Stellar Gymkhana in Greater Noida till Jewar.

The drive witnessed Carens in 4 categories – petrol and diesel powertrains mated with manual and automatic transmissions. Conducted under the stewardship of veteran auto analyst Tutu Dhawan, where he shared valuable tips with the participants. The Carens Drive concluded with the announcement of 4 winners and runners-up, each of whom claimed the best mileage from their variant. All the Kia Carens had at least 3 people on board and the highest mileage claimed was 29. 8 KMPL by Vipin Tyagi with his Diesel Manual Kia Carens. The average mileage achieved by all participants stood at 23.5 KMPL.