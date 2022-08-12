Kia Seltos crosses the 3 lakh sales milestone in less than three years

CHENNAI: Kia India, one of the fastest growing carmakers in the country, today announced that its flagship mid-sized SUV, Kia Seltos has crossed the 3-lakh sales milestone in the country. The company further said that the Seltos has managed to achieve this feat in less than 3 years, making it the fastest SUV to achieve the milestone. Seltos has been a true game changer for the segment and the most popular product for the company. The Seltos is the only car in the segment that comes with six airbags as standard across variants. Kia India is all set to celebrate its 3rd anniversary in India on 22nd August’22, marking the completion of three years since the Seltos was launched in India.

The Kia Seltos is the most popular Kia product in India, accounting for close to 60% of the company’s total sales in the country. The model immediately connected with new-age buyers upon its introduction because of its revitalising design, class-leading connectivity features, and exceptional in-car experience. Besides its successful journey in the Indian domestic market, the Seltos has also shown a strong demand in the overseas market as well, with 103,033 Seltos exported to more than 91 countries, from the Kia India Anantapur plant till date.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, ”Being our first product in India, the Seltos has played a pivotal role in charting Kia’s success story here. With Seltos, Kia India was able to establish itself as a true disruptor and was able to cement its position in country’s top 5 car manufacturers within just two months of commencement of sales in the country. With Seltos, we wanted to offer a world class product that addressed the unmet needs of Indian customers, and the great response we’ve received is a testimony to the fact that we have achieved what we initially set out for. We are happy to see today that, Seltos has made its mark not only in its segment but on the overall Indian auto industry; it is amongst the most sought-after cars by the new age Indian customers.”

He further added, “Very recently, we introduced six airbags as standard on the Seltos, which was yet again a segment first offering. With such regular updates in our products, and a strong customer centric approach, we are very optimistic about continuing our growth momentum and emerge as a much stronger brand in the days to come.”

Kia India recently crossed the 5-lakh sales milestone in the country, with Seltos contributing to close to 60% to the overall sales. While 58% of the Seltos sales come from its top variants, the automatic options of the vehicle contribute to around 25%. The revolutionary iMT technology became an instant hit amongst buyers, with 1 out of every 10 Seltos buyers opting for it in 2022. Also, Kia was the first manufacturer to provide iMT on a Diesel vehicle. For customers, the most popular variant is HTX Petrol, and the most popular colour is White, while buying the Seltos. The demand for the petrol and diesel variant of the Seltos is balanced, with around 46% of the customers preferring the diesel variants of the Seltos.