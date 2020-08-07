Kia Motors unveils the Sonet -an all-new smart urban compact SUV

Bhubaneswar: Kia Motors Corporation, one of the world’s largest automakers, revealed the Kia Sonet to the world today in a digital presentation. Manufactured at Kia’s state-of-the-art production facility at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, the Sonet is Kia’s all-new smart urban compact SUV, and the brand’s latest made-in-India global product after the Seltos. The new Sonet marks Kia Motors’ entry into the burgeoning compact SUV segment, and sets new benchmarks with its first-in-class features. The world premiere of the production-ready model follows the global unveiling of the Sonet concept at the Delhi Auto Expo in February 2020. Sales of the new car will commence soon in India, with sales in many of Kia’s global markets due to follow.

“Kia Motors continues to be recognised globally through products which offer exquisite design and world-class quality, along with ‘The Power to Surprise’.,” said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia Motors Corporation. Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO at Kia Motors India said that “The Kia Sonet is designed and developed to deliver a best-in-class experience in quality, design, technology, features and drivability to attract a wide spectrum of customers across segments.”

Sonet offers first-in-class diesel six-speed automatic, alongside a wide choice of power trains. Revolutionary intelligent manual transmission for fatigue-free driving The Sonet Developed ground-up to set new benchmarks in design, technology, dynamics and safety. Offers 30+ segment-best features, and 57 UVO Connect features including voice assist.The all-new Sonet incorporates Kia’s DNA of emotive styling along with a premium and youthful appeal to create a strong road presence. The Sonet will be offered with multiple power train options to suit virtually all requirements in this segment. A choice of two gasoline engines – a versatile Smartstream 1.2-liter four-cylinder and powerful 1.0 T-GDi (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) – and an efficient 1.5-liter CRDi diesel engine are available with a choice of five transmissions. For the first time in this segment, the Sonet also offers its 1.5-liter diesel engine with the six-speed automatic transmission.

What’s more, the Sonet is loaded with multiple segment-first features offering complete comfort, convenience, safety and optimum driving pleasure to customers. Customer Safety is an utmost priority for Kia Motors globally. Among the Sonet’s key safety features are: Six airbags, Front and rear parking sensors , Auto headlamps, ISOFIX child-seat anchoring points etc.

