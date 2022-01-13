Kia India to open pre-launch bookings for the Kia Carens on 14th January

· Customers can book the Kia Carens through Kia India website and dealerships across India

· 6 airbags standard across all trims along with 9 additional safety features under Robust 10 Hi-Safety package including ESC & VSM

Chennai: Kia India, the fastest-growing carmaker in the country, today announced the commencement of the pre-launch bookings for its 3-row recreational vehicle, The Kia Carens from the 14th January, 2022. Customers can book the much-anticipated Kia Carens from the comfort of their homes through Kia India’s official website alongside its authorized dealership network across the country at a booking amount of INR 25,000. Like Sonet and Seltos, Carens is another ‘Made-in-India-for-the-World’ product and boasts many first-in-class features. Apart from the Indian market, the Kia Carens will be exported to 90 countries, including both right- and left-hand drive markets.

Customers can start pre-booking the Kia Carens using this link from midnight of 14th January’22 – https://www.kia.com/in/buy/pre-booking.html