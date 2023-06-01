Kia India reports 24,770 sales units in May; Sonet continues to drive growth

CHENNAI: Kia India, India’s premium carmaker, today reported a cumulative sale of 24,770 units in May 2023. While the overall domestic sales stood at 18,766 units, the exports accounted for 6,004 units in the month of May, 2023.

Kia Sonet continues to be a key growth driver for Kia’s overall sales figure, with an impressive sales of 8,251 units. Additionally, both the Seltos and the Carens demonstrated strong performance, selling 4,065 units and 6,367 units respectively. EV6, Kia’s maiden electric offering, gained traction with 83 units sold, signalling a growing uptake for premium vehicles amongst Indian consumers.

Commenting on the sales performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head, Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “Although we faced some production limitations due to our plant annual maintenance shutdown for a week in May which impacted our numbers, we are confident of strong performance in coming months. We are witnessing a growing demand for our latest technology innovation – iMT range. This month, iMT has contributed to 38% of our total sales. While Sonet emerged on the top with 8251 units, Carens and Seltos continued to drive our growth to 19% YTD.”

Recently Kia introduced a special edition of its popular compact SUV, Sonet. The new edition Aurochs is priced at Rs. 11.85 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. With these special introductions, the company remains committed to meeting customer expectations by constantly providing innovative and exciting mobility solutions.