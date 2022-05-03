Kia India registers 19,019 unit sales in April 2022

Chennai: Kia India, the fastest-growing carmaker in the country, clocks 19,019 unit sales in April 2022, allowing it to register a year-on-year growth of 18%. With this, the carmaker has solidified its position amongst the top five car manufacturers in the country. Kia India held a strong market share of 6.5% in April 2022, which is up 0.9% from the market share during the same period last year. Seltos continues to be the highest contributor to the overall KIN sales with 7,506 units, followed by newly launched Carens with 5,754 units, Sonet with 5,404 units and Carnival with 355 units sold. Kia India added yet another feather to its cap this month, by crossing 2 lakh connected cars sales milestone in the country.

Commenting on the performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “Kia India has sold close to 20,000 units on an average, every month in 2022 and it has been a healthy year for us. The global automotive industry has been facing a tough phase battling supply chain woes since the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020. We have been receiving overwhelming demand for our vehicles, and we are optimising our production consistently to keep the waiting period in check.”