Kia India refreshes its line-up with BS6 Phase II compliant powertrains and additional features

CHENNAI: Kia India, one of the fastest-growing carmakers in the country, introduced its refreshed RDE compliant vehicle line-up with updated powertrain and additional features in the Seltos, the Sonet and the Carens. This came in alignment with the Government of India’s vision for cleaner emissions with transition to Phase II of BS6 norms. The refreshed line-up now comes with enhanced petrol powertrain which is now compatible to the E20 fuel. While the petrol engine in Sonet remains unchanged, the turbo petrol engine in Carens – the Smartstream G1.4 T-GDi is now replaced by the Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi which churns out 160PS of power and 253 Nm of Maximum torque between 1500 to 3500 RPM. In the Diesel powertrains, the Sonet’s 1.5 CRDi WGT has been replaced by the 1.5 CRDi VGT with enhanced power output of 116 PS from the earlier 100 PS. The same engine in Seltos and Carens get minute power output enhancement, offering 116 PS from the earlier 115 PS.