Kia India inaugurates India’s first and fastest ‘240kWh’ charger for EV passenger vehicles

CHENNAI: Kia India, one of the fastest growing carmakers in the country, today inaugurated India’s fastest ‘240kWh’ charger for EV passenger vehicles in Kochi. This DC fast charger is installed at Incheon Kia, Kochi. Keeping with its commitment to providing customers with top-notch mobility solutions, Kia is steadily building a fast charger network across the country, ensuring all EV owners have access to fast charging options. Customers can avail this charging facility at the Kochi dealership by paying per usage.

As part of its commitment to providing an unrivalled EV experience across all its EV dealerships in the country, Kia India will also accommodate the charging needs of EVs from other OEMs through these charging stations. Further building on the recent launch of Gurgaon’s fastest “150kWh” charger for passenger cars in July 2022, Kia’s EV journey in India is further cemented by this development.