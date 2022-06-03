‘Kia goes electric’ with the launch of EV6 in India starting at INR 59.95 Lakhs; commits an India specific RV based EV in 2025

Chennai: Kia India, one of the fastest-growing carmakers in the country, today announced the price of EV6 for India starting at Rs. 59.95 Lakhs. It also stated that Kia India’s parent company, Kia Corporation will be launching 14 BEVs by 2027 across global markets in a big step towards increasing focus on sustainable mobility globally. Kia India is evaluating other EVs for the Indian market and confirmed its plans of developing an India-centric EV in RV body type to be launched by 2025.

The parent company of Kia India, Kia Corporation will invest approximately 22.22 Bn USD (total of 28 trillion won) in its business operations over the next five years. A part of this investment will be made in developing products that will be sold in India and in setting up infrastructure. The announcement aligns with Kia Corporation’s global vision of becoming a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider and achieving carbon neutrality by 2045. Continuing its ”Walking the Talk” style, the company started its transformation towards becoming a sustainable mobility leader in India, launching its first BEV for the country – the EV6.

Globally acclaimed for their design, quality, and features, the Kia BEVs for the Indian market will be no different. Kia’s new brand philosophy- ‘Movement that inspires’, is reflected in its BEVs as well, a philosophy that amalgamates ecology and luxury along with performance. Kia BEVs will keep ‘the thrill of driving’ alive while keeping the mobility sustainable.

The EV6 marks the beginning of Kia’s sustainable mobility journey in the country. The vehicle boasts a highly impressive real-world driving range, ultra-fast charging capabilities, and a spacious, high-tech interior. The company has received an overwhelming response for the car with 355 bookings which is 3.5 times the planned numbers for 2022.

Commenting on the announcement, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “The diverse customer base of India inspires us, and our strategy is to be in sync with their aspirations, and our efforts are targeted towards fulfilling the evolved customers’ needs. Now, we are ready for the next phase of our India journey with our investment in R&D, manufacturing, and development of EV infrastructure in India. We will offer futuristic and sustainable BEVs developed ground up to offer matchless in-cabin experience, long-range to reduce range anxiety, and the same thrill of driving as our other products. Our EV announcement for the country which includes an India-centric BEV in RV body type to be launched in 2025 is a testament to our commitment towards India and our new-age Indian customers by providing them with a sheer electric performance in the future. The aggressive push from the Indian government towards a sustainable future of the country supports our move to electric vehicles, an industry which is still at the nascent stage in the country.”

He further added, “We are extremely proud to foray into the Electric Vehicle segment in India with our global best, the Kia EV6, and am confident that it will be a gamechanger as our other products. I am confident that the EV6 will make electric mobility fun and offer a joyful driving experience to our customers. With its eco-friendly materials, advanced technology, and highly efficient electrified powertrain, the EV6 is not just another product but a demonstration of our technological prowess and capabilities.”

Globally, Kia plans to accelerate its EV transition, aiming to be the world’s leading EV maker with plans to expand its BEV line-up to 14 models by 2027. Furthermore, Kia Corporation aspires to sell 1.2 million BEVs by 2030. The above targets align with the company’s Plan S strategy first announced in 2020. Kia Corporation is targeting a 6.6% global EV market share and 25% share of its sales from eco-friendly vehicles by the end of 2025.

Kia has launched EVs worldwide that stand out because of their efficient powertrain technology, cutting-edge features, and futuristic utilitarian designs. The company has already started preparing from the grassroots level to ensure a smooth introduction of BEVs in the country by training its workforce. The company is also working towards developing charging infrastructure in the country to provide a hassle-free ownership experience for its customers.

The best and most sophisticated product from Kia – the EV6, will be offered in India in two variants – GT-Line and GT-Line AWD. With globally awarded credentials and the first Kia to be rolled out under the brand’s new design philosophy of ‘Opposites United’, the EV6 presents an exciting and compelling proposition for the new age Indian looking for a sporty electric CUV. EV6 will be offered in five unique colour options:

Moonscape

Snow-white pearl

Runway Red

Aurora Black Pearl, and,

Yacht blue

The EV6 will be an exclusive offering from Kia India and only available in limited quantities in 2022. Deliveries of the AWD variant of the vehicle will commence this September.

The Kia EV6 is the first BEV built on Kia’s dedicated EV platform, the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), and marks the beginning of Kia’s journey into the EV space in the country. It features an 800-volt ultra-fast charging capability, with a 10-80 percent charge taking as little as 18 minutes using a 350-kW charger. Alongside its charging capabilities, the EV6 will be introduced in India with a long-range (77.4 kWh) battery pack and provides up to 528 kilometres of range on a single charge (RWD 77.4 kWh model on WLTP cycle), assisting in addressing range anxiety among customers. It gets the latest generation of Kia’s Smart regenerative braking system that recuperates kinetic energy to maximize driving range and efficiency. The EV6 comes equipped with four regenerative braking levels, where-in ‘i-PEDAL’ driving mode allows the car to harvest the maximum amount of energy from its brakes and enables the driver to bring the vehicle to a gentle halt without needing to push the brake pedal. The Kia EV6 offers exciting performance. The powerful all-electric motor’s 605 Nm torque gives instantaneous acceleration, while a low centre of gravity offers sporty handling, making the EV6 an absolute pleasure to drive.

The Kia EV6 will be available in 15 select dealerships across 12 cities and will be equipped with charging infrastructure. Kia will be installing 150kW chargers across all these EV dealerships added for customer convenience. The EV6 will come with a smart charger capable of giving a peak power output of 22Kw, as standard for all customers and assistance will be extended to them in the installation at a place of their choice.

Kia aims to make electric mobility reliable, simple yet exciting. The company will be offering a comprehensive service package, making owning an EV6 a hassle-free experience. The EV6 will come with a warranty of 3 years, unlimited kilometres, and additional battery coverage for 8 years / 1,60,000 kilometres. For added convenience, the company will also provide a 24 by 7 Nationwide Roadside Assistance for 3 years.

Ex-showroom prices (in INR)