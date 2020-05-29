Khurda District report 12 fresh #Covid19 cases; District’s total tally at 110

Bhubaneswar: Khurda District report 12 fresh Covid19 cases. District’s total positives rise to 110.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 63 fresh Covid19 cases in last 24 hours. State’s total positives rise to 1723. 61 from quarantine centres. Total number of 4259 COVID19 samples were tested yesterday; cumulative: 143570

District-wise tally of fresh COVID19 cases:

Khurda 12, Jagatsinghpur 11, Sundergarh 2, Cuttack 3, Puri 1, Nayagarh 7, Balangir 6, Ganjam 4 , Mayurbhanj 1, Dhenkanal 9, Sambalpur 1, Koraput 1

Jharsuguda 1, Nabarangpur 1.

Two deaths for reasons other than COVID. Two persons undergoing treatment at COVID hospitals succumb due other health complications . One 72 year male of Balasore district and one 42 year male of Khordha district, both’s death is other than COVID says Health Department .

