Khimji starts initiative ‘Go Green’ with e-vehicles for its employees

Bhubaneswar: Taking a small step towards a ‘clean smart city’, Khimji Jewellers, the most trusted jewellery brand of Odisha, has come up with an initiative ‘Go Green’ with e-vehicles for its employees. Under the initiative, all the employees of Khimji Jewellers will be commuting by e-vehicles from now onwards in order to make positive impact on environment. The e-vehicles are rental scooters by Khimji Jewellers in collaboration with ‘Let’s driEV’, a rental bike taxi service based out of Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on this occasion, Mitesh Khimji, Director of Khimji Jewellers said, “Being a responsible citizen, Khimji Jewellers has always been committed towards making a better environment for people to live in. The ‘Go Green ‘initiative by Khimji Jewellers will not only promote pollution free commuting for its employees but also motivate others to come forward with such initiatives to make our environment green.”

Related