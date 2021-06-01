Khimji Foundation Donates 60 Beds to BMC for COVID Care Centers

Bhubaneswar: In yet another noteworthy example of public-private partnership in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Khimji Foundation, the philanthropic wing of the city-based Jewellery chain, Khimji Jewellers, has donated 60 beds with mattresses, pillows and other accessories and 60 bedside units under its CSR commitment to the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its effort to help and strengthen the Civic Body’s fight against the pandemic in the Capital City.

Sumeet Khimii, Director of Khimji Jewellers, formally handed over the items to BMC Commissioner, Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh in the premises of Bhubaneswar Development Authority this afternoon. The beds donated will be used in different Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in Bhubaneswar, including Patia CCC, Dumduma CCC and other UPHC/UCHCs which are being run by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

Appreciating the CSR initiative of Khimji Foundation, BMC Commissioner Shri Singh said: “We would like to offer our sincere thanks to Khimji Foundation for their contribution of 60 beds to Covid Care Centres which will be extremely useful for people during this unprecedented crisis. Such public-private partnerships will go a long way in winning the battle against the pandemic.”

Speaking on this noble occasion, Sumeet Khimji, Director of Khimji Jewellers said, “Bhubaneswar, the capital city, is battling with the second wave with a lot of grit and responsibility. During this time of crisis, it is commendable to see the way Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has been taking constructive initiatives in giving aid and services during this pandemic. Khimji Foundation, has always, extended support to the Government of Odisha and the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation in times of crisis.

“I would request the citizens of Bhubaneswar to be strong, not to panic, and take utmost precautions like using mask, washing hands and maintaining social distance. I urge all citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest” he further added.

Among other officials who were present at the occasion are Shri Laxmikant Sethi, Additional Commissioner, Shri Suvdendu Kumar Sahu, Deputy Commissioner (Sanitation), Shri Anshuman Rath, Zonal Deputy Commissioner (South-East Zone) of BMC and Shri Sourav Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer of Khimji Group.