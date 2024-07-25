National

Khelo India’s Role in Boosting India’s Olympic and Asian Games Performance

By Odisha Diary bureau

On the question of ‘impact of Khelo India’ in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, stated the following in a written reply today.

There has been a positive impact of Khelo India on India’s Mission Olympics. In fact, a total of 124 athletes who were part of the Indian Contingent which participated in the Asian Games held in Hangzhou were Khelo India athletes, and they contributed by winning 42 medals out of total 106 medals. Further, 25% of the Indian contingent (28 athletes), at the forthcoming Paris Summer Olympic 2024 are Khelo India Athletes.

Under the component “Creation and Up-gradation of Sports Infrastructure” of the Khelo India Scheme, 323 sports infrastructure projects have been sanctioned across the country. A total of 1059 Khelo India Centres and 302 Accredited Academies have already been sanctioned across the country.

Under the Khelo India Scheme, several initiatives have been taken to identify and nurture untapped sporting talent, particularly among children and youth from rural areas.

One such initiative is KIRTI (Khelo India Rising Talent Identification), which aims to discover talented individuals aged 9 to 18 through scientific testing methods and advanced technology, ensuring a streamlined process for grassroots talent identification.

Additionally, the scheme ensures that training and exposure opportunities meet international standards by providing specialized coaching for Khelo India Athletes at accredited academies. These athletes participate in the Khelo India Games, which adhere to international technical standards. They also compete with national and international athletes at various forums, enhancing their skills and strengthening the country’s bench strength for future national and international events.

Details of funds released under Khelo India Scheme across the country during the last five years are as under:

Year Funds released (in Rs. Crore)
2019-20 575.52
2020-21 338.06
2021-22 764.29
2022-23 596.39
2023-24 872.20

The State-wise details of Khelo India Athletes (KIAs) benefited under Khelo India Scheme are given below.

State & Year wise KIAs under Khelo India Scheme

SN State / UT 2024-25 2023-24 2022-23
1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 3 3 3
2 Andhra Pradesh 60 49 55
3 Arunachal Pradesh 16 14 11
4 Assam 41 39 43
5 Bihar 14 14 9
6 Chandigarh 34 30 40
7 Chhattisgarh 35 45 35
8 Daman Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli 3 3 2
9 Delhi 154 163 199
10 Goa 11 10 18
11 Gujarat 61 65 81
12 Haryana 481 467 432
13 Himachal Pradesh 29 28 34
14 Jammu & Kashmir 18 19 20
15 Jharkhand 50 47 40
16 Karnataka 149 138 136
17 Kerala 100 108 103
18 Ladakh 1 0 1
19 Lakshadweep 1 1 0
20 Madhya Pradesh 102 114 100
21 Maharashtra 311 347 365
22 Manipur 107 105 126
23 Meghalaya 2 2 3
24 Mizoram 14 15 28
25 Nagaland 2 1 1
26 Odisha 74 70 57
27 Pudduchery 5 7 7
28 Punjab 154 169 179
29 Rajasthan 123 105 81
30 Sikkim 1 1 2
31 Tamil Nadu 187 173 167
32 Telangana 58 59 51
33 Tripura 5 5 8
34 Uttar Pradesh 188 186 191
35 Uttarakhand 43 32 40
36 West Bengal 100 118 91
Grand Total 2737 2752 2759
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.