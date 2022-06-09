Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra rule athletics with 8 gold

New Delhi :Maharashtra reaffirmed their primacy in athletics, clinching three out of four sprint titles on Thursday to throw open the race for the Khelo India Youth Games championship.

Their impressive haul of eight gold, three silver and a bronze medal in track and field has narrowed the gap at the top of the table, with their 29 gold just one short of Haryana’s 30 after the day’s morning session.

Sudeshna Shivankar led from start to finish to clock 24.29 seconds to clinch the Girls 200m gold in style, well ahead of state-mate Avantika Narale to complete a hat-trick of sprint titles. She had run away with two gold earlier, first in the Girls 100m and then in the 4x100m relay to underline her supremacy.

Aryan Kadam (21.82 seconds) bagged the Boy’s 200m title while the quartet of Riya Patil, Pranjali Patil, Vaishnavi Kature and Shiveccha Patil sped away to the 4x400m gold. They clocked 4:02.76 and trumped second-placed Punjab by over 50 metres.

Madhya Pradesh’s Arjun Waskale also completed a double, annexing the Boys 3000m title in 8:37.62 after his exploits in the 1500m on the opening day of the competition.

Tamil Nadu’s Pradeep Senthilkumar (1:49.83) improved on N Sreekiran’s previous mark by almost a second to take the 800m gold ahead of Haryana’s Somnath Chauhan (1:51.63).

Supriti Kachhap of Jharkhand also registered a new mark, clocking 9:46.14, in the Girls 3000m version. The previous mark was held by Seema M (9:50.54).

Elsewhere, Punjab set up a summit clash with Uttar Pradesh in the Boy’s hockey final. Punjab hammered Jharkhand 3-0 in the first semifinal while Uttar Pradesh got the better of Odisha 3-2 in a close encounter.

UP captain Sharda Nand Tiwari scored the winner three minutes from time with a drag-flick after Odisha had fought back to level the scores four minutes into the start of the second half. Arun Sahani had scored a brace to put UP ahead by the 17th minute.

Medallists of the Girls 3000M event of the Khelo India Youth Games at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula in Haryana

RESULTS ALL FINALS (MORNING SESSION):

G: Gold, S: Silver, B: Bronze

Athletics:

BOYS

3000M: G-Arjun Waskale (Madhya Pradesh) 8:37.62; S-Gagan Singh (Haryana) 8:40.96; B–Sawan (Haryana) 8:44.01

800M: G-Pradeep Senthilkumar (Tamil Nadu) *NR1:49.83; S-Somnath Chauhan (Haryana) 1:51.63; B-Shyam Milan Bind (Madhya Pradesh) 1:51.68

200M: G-Aryan Kadam (Maharashtra) 21.82; S-Aryan Ekka (Odisha) 22.10; B-Aniket Choudhary (Telangana) 22.27

Long Jump: G: Aryan Choudhary (Delhi) 7.42, S: Chandrashakhar (Uttar Pradesh) 7.38, B: S. Darshan Sakthivel (Tamil Nadu) 7.34

4×400 Relay: G: Tamil Nadu 3:16.58, S: Haryana 3:19.88, B: Delhi 3:22.72

The medallists of the 4X400 Girls Relay event of the Khelo India Youth Games. Maharashtra won the gold

Medallists of the Boys 3000M event of the Khelo India Youth Games at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, Haryana

GIRLS

3000M: G-Supriti Kachhap (Jharkhand) *NR 9:46.14; S-Reena (Uttar Pradesh) 10:07.47; B-Mamata Pal (Uttar Pradesh) 10:07.50

800M: G-Ashakiran Barla (Jharkhand) 2:12.98; S-Urvashi (Haryana) 2:13.42; B- Laxita Sandilea (Gujarat) 2:14.04

200M: G-Sudeshna Shivanka (Maharashtra) 24.29; S-Avantika Narale (Maharashtra) 24.75; S-Mayavathi Nakirekanti (Telangana) 24.94

4×400 Relay: G: Maharashtra 4:02.76, S: Punjab 4:08.21, B: Tamil Nadu 4:10.14

Medallists of the boys 102KG category of Weightlifting of the Khelo India Youth Games at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, Haryana

The medallists of the girls +81 KG category of Weightlifting of the Khelo India Youth Games being held at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, Haryana

Weightlifting:

Boys

102kg: G: Bhola Singh (Bihar) 282, S: Parwinder Singh (Punjab) 266, B: Priyanshu (Delhi) 261

Girls

+81kg: G: M. Martina Devi (Manipur) 186, S: K. Oviya (Tamil Nadu) 164, B: R. Gayathri (Andhra Pradesh) 160