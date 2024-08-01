Khelo India Athletes Set 5939 National and 1424 International Records Over Recent Years

The ‘Khelo India – National Programme for Development of Sports’ was launched in 2016-17 with the twin objectives of mass participation and promotion of excellence across the country. The scheme was revamped and approved for three years, from 2017-18 to 2019-20, and received an interim extension for one year up to 2020-21 during the COVID-19 period. It has been revised again and extended for an additional five years, from 2021-22 to 2025-26. The scheme comprises the following five components:

Creation and Upgradation of Sports Infrastructure

Sports Competitions and Talent Development

Khelo India Centres and Sports Academies

Fit India Movement

Promotion of Inclusiveness through Sports

The Khelo India Scheme aims to foster sports culture and achieve sporting excellence nationwide. It encourages sports participation throughout the country, leveraging sports’ holistic influence for the development of children and youth, community development, social integration, gender equality, a healthy lifestyle, national pride, and economic opportunities related to sports development.

Khelo India Athletes (KIAs) training at various National Centres of Excellence (NCoEs) under the Sports Authority of India and other accredited academies are continuously strengthening the nation’s sports talent pool. In the past two years and the current year, KIAs have set a remarkable 5939 national and 1424 international records across various competitions. At the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, the Indian contingent included 644 athletes, 124 of whom were KIAs. These athletes contributed significantly, winning 42 out of India’s 106 medals, including 9 Gold medals. Furthermore, 28 KIAs are part of the Indian contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympics out of a total of 117 athletes, highlighting the program’s ongoing success and the vital role of KIAs in enhancing the country’s presence in national and international sports events.