Kharif Paddy procurement geared up in Odisha; 35 lakh 6 thousand 183 Metric Ton paddy procured till date

Bhubaneswar: Kharif paddy procurement is in full swing in all 30 districts of the State. A total of 35 lakh 6 thousand 183 Metric Ton of paddy has been procured so far which is 22 percent higher in comparison to last year paddy procurement till date. Last year on this day 28 lakh 81 thousand 475 MT of paddy procured by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department.

Sri Ranedra Pratap Swain, Minister, Food Supply & Consumer Welfare, Cooperation has directed all officials to ensure smooth and hassle free paddy procurement. All steps should be taken so that the registered farmers can sale their paddy in the PACs/LAMPs/WSHGs with ease. The Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department is procuring paddy through P-PAS and issuing advance token to the registered farmers to make it more efficient and transparent.

So far 6,65,048 MT of paddy has been procured in Baragarh district which is 13 percent more in comparison to last year procurement on this day. Similarly, 2,84,493 MT of paddy procured in Bolangir, 1,14,325 MT in Ganjam, 4,12,645 MT in Kalahandi, 2,11,217 MT in Koraput, 1,35,618 MT in Nabarangapur, 1,20,967 MT in Nuapada, 3,37,233 MT in Sambalpur, 2,81,435 MT in Subarnapur, 1,02,656 MT in Sundargarh and 1,03,082 MT in Malkangiri district.

