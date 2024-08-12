National

Kharif crop sowing is more than 979 lakh hectares

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops as on 12th August 2024.

Area:  In lakh hactare

S.

No.

  

Crop

 Area Sown
2024 2023
1 Paddy 331.78 318.16
2 Pulses 117.43 110.08
a Arhar 44.57 38.49
b Urdbean 27.76 28.83
c Moongbean 32.78 29.89
d Kulthi 0.18 0.22
e Moth bean 8.69 9.28
f Other pulses 3.45 3.37
3 Shree Anna & Coarse Cereals 173.13 171.36
a Jowar 14.23 13.29
b Bajra 65.69 68.81
c Ragi 3.61 5.91
d Small millets 4.44 4.18
e Maize 85.17 79.17
4 Oilseeds 183.69 182.17
a Groundnut 45.42 41.91
b Soybean 124.69 122.89
c Sunflower 0.69 0.62
d Sesamum 10.14 11.14
e Niger 0.26 0.21
f Castor 2.44 5.34
g Other Oilseeds 0.04 0.05
5 Sugarcane 57.68 57.11
6 Jute & Mesta 5.70 6.28
7 Cotton 110.49 121.24
Total 979.89 966.40
