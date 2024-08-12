Kharif crop sowing is more than 979 lakh hectares

The Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops as on 12th August 2024.
Area: In lakh hactare
|S.
No.
|
Crop
|Area Sown
|2024
|2023
|1
|Paddy
|331.78
|318.16
|2
|Pulses
|117.43
|110.08
|a
|Arhar
|44.57
|38.49
|b
|Urdbean
|27.76
|28.83
|c
|Moongbean
|32.78
|29.89
|d
|Kulthi
|0.18
|0.22
|e
|Moth bean
|8.69
|9.28
|f
|Other pulses
|3.45
|3.37
|3
|Shree Anna & Coarse Cereals
|173.13
|171.36
|a
|Jowar
|14.23
|13.29
|b
|Bajra
|65.69
|68.81
|c
|Ragi
|3.61
|5.91
|d
|Small millets
|4.44
|4.18
|e
|Maize
|85.17
|79.17
|4
|Oilseeds
|183.69
|182.17
|a
|Groundnut
|45.42
|41.91
|b
|Soybean
|124.69
|122.89
|c
|Sunflower
|0.69
|0.62
|d
|Sesamum
|10.14
|11.14
|e
|Niger
|0.26
|0.21
|f
|Castor
|2.44
|5.34
|g
|Other Oilseeds
|0.04
|0.05
|5
|Sugarcane
|57.68
|57.11
|6
|Jute & Mesta
|5.70
|6.28
|7
|Cotton
|110.49
|121.24
|Total
|979.89
|966.40