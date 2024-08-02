Kharif crop sowing is more than 904 lakh hectares

The Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops as on 2nd August 2024.
Area: In lakh hactare
|S.
No.
|
Crop
|Area Sown
|2024
|2023
|1
|Paddy
|276.91
|263.01
|2
|Pulses
|110.61
|99.71
|a
|Arhar
|41.89
|33.27
|b
|Urdbean
|25.96
|26.21
|c
|Moongbean
|31.62
|28.15
|d
|Kulthi
|0.16
|0.20
|e
|Moth bean
|7.86
|8.90
|e
|Other pulses
|3.11
|2.99
|3
|Shree Anna & Coarse Cereals
|165.59
|160.38
|a
|Jowar
|13.53
|12.78
|b
|Bajra
|62.70
|65.99
|c
|Ragi
|3.18
|3.97
|d
|Small millets
|3.93
|3.07
|e
|Maize
|82.25
|74.56
|4
|Oilseeds
|179.69
|174.53
|a
|Groundnut
|44.06
|39.24
|b
|Soybean
|123.77
|120.51
|c
|Sunflower
|0.66
|0.55
|d
|Sesamum
|9.51
|10.07
|e
|Niger
|0.23
|0.11
|f
|Castor
|1.41
|4.01
|g
|Other Oilseeds
|0.04
|0.05
|5
|Sugarcane
|57.68
|57.11
|6
|Jute & Mesta
|5.69
|6.29
|7
|Cotton
|108.43
|118.19
|Total
|904.60
|879.22