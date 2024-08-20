Kharif crop sowing is more than 1031 lakh hectares

The Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops as on 20th August 2024.
Area: In lakh hactare
|S.
No.
|
Crop
|Area Sown
|2024
|2023
|1
|Paddy
|369.05
|349.49
|2
|Pulses
|120.18
|113.69
|a
|Arhar
|45.78
|40.74
|b
|Urdbean
|28.33
|29.52
|c
|Moongbean
|33.24
|30.27
|d
|Kulthi*
|0.20
|0.24
|e
|Moth bean
|8.95
|9.28
|f
|Other pulses
|3.67
|3.63
|3
|Shree Anna & Coarse Cereals
|181.11
|176.39
|a
|Jowar
|14.62
|13.75
|b
|Bajra
|66.91
|69.70
|c
|Ragi
|7.56
|7.04
|d
|Small millets
|4.79
|4.66
|e
|Maize
|87.23
|81.25
|4
|Oilseeds
|186.77
|185.13
|a
|Groundnut
|46.36
|42.61
|b
|Soybean
|125.11
|123.85
|c
|Sunflower
|0.70
|0.65
|d
|Sesamum**
|10.55
|11.35
|e
|Niger
|0.27
|0.24
|f
|Castor
|3.74
|6.38
|g
|Other Oilseeds
|0.04
|0.05
|5
|Sugarcane
|57.68
|57.11
|6
|Jute & Mesta
|5.70
|6.56
|7
|Cotton
|111.07
|122.15
|Total
|1031.56
|1010.52