Khadi opens Outlet in SPG Complex to Accelerate Swadeshi push

New Delhi: Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has taken another step towards promoting “Swadeshi”; and this time by roping in the Special Protection Group (SPG) with the drive. Today, KVIC inaugurated a new Khadi India Sales Outlet within the premises of SPG Residential Complex at Dwarka in Delhi. This outlet will benefit nearly 4000 families of SPG officers and staff residing in two adjacent residential complexes in the area. SPG is the agency responsible for security of the Indian Prime Minister. The Khadi sales outlet was jointly inaugurated by KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena and SPG Director Shri Arun Sinha.

As per a statement of KVIC the decision to open Khadi sales outlet was taken in order to provide pure and handmade “swadeshi” goods to the SPG members and their families. To further encourage these families to buy Khadi products, KVIC has decided to offer a 20% discount on all products in this outlet. Spread over 125 acres, the SPG Complex in Dwarka, is inhabited by nearly 15,000 people. Adjacent to it is another 26-acre residential complex housing over 800 families of SPG staff and hence a significant footfall of buyers is expected in the local shopping complex where the Khadi outlet is located. The SPG has provided KVIC the shop at a token rent of Rs 1 per month.

KVIC Chairman said through this outlet KVIC will make available the best quality handmade and natural products to the SPG families. “The SPG takes care of the security of the Prime Minister, who himself is the biggest brand ambassador of Khadi. And with this Khadi sales outlet, KVIC intends to take care of the families of the SPG officials and staff by providing them the best quality consumables,” Saxena said. He added that the Khadi sales outlet would also be a boost for Khadi artisans and only by encouraging local production and strengthening village industries, we could create sustainable livelihood for the people.

KVIC further said that the development comes in wake of the Prime Minister’s call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local. Earlier, Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah had ordered the paramilitary forces to sell only “Swadeshi’ goods through its canteens. Recently, KVIC also began supplying pure kacchi ghani mustard oil to the paramilitary forces following the first ever MoU with ITBP for supply of provisions to the forces. KVIC will sell all Khadi fabric and readymade garments as well as village industry products through this outlet.

