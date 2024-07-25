Khadi and Village Industries Commission Reports Growth in Village Industries

State/UT-wise details of Khadi Gramodyog Sansthans/ Khadi Institutions (KIs) registered and certified with KVIC are placed at Annexure-I

Ministry of MSME, through Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), is implementing various schemes under the Khadi Vikas Yojana by providing financial assistance to Khadi artisans which are as follows:

Under Modified Market Development Assistance (MMDA), 35% of MMDA is provided to artisans as incentive in case of Khadi Institutions of cotton, woolen, polyvastra and 30% quantum of MMDA is provided to artisans as incentive in case of Khadi Institutions of silk. Under ‘Workshed Scheme for Khadi Artisans’, financial assistance is provided to artisans for construction of individual workshed, an assistance upto Rs 1,20,000/- or 75% of the total cost of the workshed {90% for North Eastern Region (NER)} and for group Workshed (minimum 5 and maximum 15 artisans), an assistance up to Rs. 80,000/- per artisan or 75% of the total cost of the group Workshed (90% for NER), whichever is less, is provided.

State/UT-wise details of financial assistance provided to the Khadi artisans under the MMDA and the Workshed Scheme during the last three years is placed at Annexure-II.

Government has been constantly endeavouring to provide latest skill training and toolkits to weavers, spinners and other artisans. Some of the fresh steps in this direction include the launch of Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma, new training programmes under KVIC ecosystem and empanelling 25 new training partners to reach out the rural artisans, unemployed youth and women across the nation.

This information was given by the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

Annexure-I

Annexure referred to in reply to part (a) of the Lok Sabha Unstarred Question No. 651 for answer on 25.07.2024

State/UT-wise details of total number of Khadi Gramodyog Sansthans/Khadi Institutions (KIs)

Sr. No. Name of State/UT No. of Khadi Institutions certified 1 Chandigarh (UT) 1 2 Delhi 10 3 Haryana 133 4 Himachal Pradesh 19 5 Jammu & Kashmir 110 6 Punjab 33 7 Rajasthan 190 8 Bihar 147 9 Jharkhand 35 10 Orissa 73 11 West Bengal 367 12 Arunachal Pradesh 5 13 Assam 23 14 Manipur 5 15 Meghalaya 1 16 Nagaland 1 17 Tripura 1 18 Andhra Pradesh 162 19 Telangana 35 20 Karnataka 265 21 Kerala 31 22 Pondicherry 2 23 Tamil Nadu 81 24 Gujarat 238 25 Maharashtra 40 26 Chhattisgarh 26 27 Madhya Pradesh 52 28 Uttarakhand 83 29 Uttar Pradesh 776 Total 2945

Annexure-II

Annexure referred to in reply to part (b) of the Lok Sabha Unstarred Question No. 651 for answer on 25.07.2024

State/UT-wise details of financial assistance provided to the Khadi artisans, under the MMDA and Workshed Scheme during the last three years

(Rs. in Lakh)