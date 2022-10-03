Khadi and Village Industries Commission, KVIC has announced 20 per cent discount on all products on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti

Khadi and Village Industries Commission, KVIC has announced 20 per cent discount on all products from today on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar visited Khadi Bhawan, India’s flagship store in central Delhi’s Connaught Place.

The showroom recorded highest sale in a day on Gandhi Jayanti. Twenty per cent discount will be on Khadi and ten per cent on Village Industries products.

KVIC has set up Khadi Exhibition at Parliament Annexe, New Delhi from today till 5th October. The Khadi Exhibition offers products of Khadi and Village Industries for sale. KVIC has also set up a display cum sale stall for the common public at Qutub Minar, New Delhi.