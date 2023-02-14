TCS to Architect a Business-Centric IT Operating Model for Improved Resilience and Agility

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced that it has expanded its collaboration to help Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions, reimagine its IT operating model for enhanced resilience, agility, and user experience.

As its transformation partner for this project, TCS will help Keysight drive an integrated IT services strategy covering applications, end-to-end IT infrastructure services, and workplace services across the enterprise. Working with Keysight, TCS will help architect a state-of-the-art, automation-driven, business-centric operating model leveraging its Machine First™ approach across Keysight’s departments.

The new operating model will boost operational resilience, transform the user experience, and enhance business agility enabling Keysight to seamlessly harness synergies across the value chain. This program will enable the company to innovate faster as it delivers design, emulation, and test solution advancements.

“TCS is a valuable IT partner helping Keysight drive operational excellence and digital business outcomes,” said Jack Wilmot, IT Senior Director, Keysight Technologies. “Keysight’s customers constantly innovate and experiment to realize the full potential of emerging technologies. To keep our entire company focused on that goal, we need to provide platforms and systems that enable all users throughout the business to work in a productive, secure, and satisfying manner.”

“Leveraging our Machine First philosophy, we are helping Keysight build an agile IT environment that enables them to improve user experience and accelerate innovation across the organization,” said V Rajanna, Global Head, Communications, Media, and Technology Business, TCS. “TCS offers the contextual knowledge and industry expertise necessary to build a proven, secure environment that will help Keysight achieve its business goals in fueling customer innovation.”