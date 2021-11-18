Key points raised by Secretary, I&B at the valedictory session of CII Big Picture Summit

New Delhi : Media and entertainment sector has to grow much faster than the economy in general because M&E sector is a leading sector of the economy and not one that follows the economy.

M&E sector must target to become a market worth $ 100 billion. The sector has a bright future.

As long as content is within the purview of law, Government is ready to support any content and there should be no restrictions. The Ministry endeavors to live up to this commitment.

On AVGC Center for Excellence, Ministry is keep for industry participation, limiting Government participation within a PPP model.

Laws to set up theatres are very old and enacted around the time of Cinematograph Act. Government will ask States to reconsider the archaic laws.

Government supports anti-piracy movement, piracy is a scourge requiring strong action at all levels. Draft Cinematograph Act has recommended strong action against those indulging in piracy. Government is now willing to work with CII on their proposals on piracy in digital medium.