Kerala Reports Human Fatalities from Elephant and Tiger Attacks

As per available reports in the Ministry, the details of human deaths due to attack by elephants and tigers during the last five years in various states are given at Annexure-I and Annexure II. The said information in respect of the State of Kerala is given separately, as given below.

As informed by the State Government of Kerala, the number of human deaths due to attack by wild animals including elephants, tigers and leopards for the last five years is as follows:

Year Death caused by elephants Death caused by tigers Deaths caused by leopards Deaths caused by other wild animals Total 2019-20 13 2 Nil 77 92 2020-21 27 1 Nil 60 88 2021-22 35 1 Nil 78 114 2022-23 27 1 Nil 70 98 2023-24 12 1 Nil 71 94

The Ministry has enhanced the amount of ex-gratia relief in case of death or permanent incapacitation due to wild animal attacks during December 2023. At present the amount of ex-gratia relief payable under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes – ‘Development of Wildlife Habitats’, ‘Project Tiger and Elephant’ is as follows:

Sl. Nature of damage caused by wild animals Amount of ex-gratia relief i. Death or permanent incapacitation Rs.10.00 lakh ii. Grievous injury Rs.2.00 lakh iii. Minor injury Cost of treatment up to Rs.25,000/-per person iv. Loss of property/crops State/UT government may adhere to the cost norms prescribed by them.

The protection and management of wildlife is primarily the responsibility of State Governments/UT Administrations. The Ministry provides financial assistance to States/UTs for conservation of wildlife and its habitats under the Centrally Sponsored schemes – ‘Development of Wildlife Habitats’, ‘Project Tiger and Elephant’. It includes payment of ex-gratia relief for loss of life and property caused by wild animals.

An advisory to deal with human wildlife conflict situations was issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to all States/UTs on 06.02.2021. The advisory recommends coordinated interdepartmental action, identification of conflict hot spots, adherence to Standard Operating Procedures, establishment of rapid response teams, formation of State and District level committees to review the quantum of ex-gratia relief, issuing guidance and instructions for expedited payments, and provision of adequate funds for ex-gratia relief to be paid to the affected persons in the case of death and injury to persons.

The Ministry has also issued guidelines to States and UTs on 03.06.2022 on managing human-wildlife conflict including damage to crops. The guidelines also advise States and UTs to consider utilizing the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 to deal with situation arising out of human wildlife conflict such as rescue and relief operations, providing ex-gratia relief, management of law and order situation etc.

Further, the Ministry has released species specific guidelines on 21.03.2023 for mitigation of conflicts arising from various wild animals namely Elephant, Gaur, Leopard, Snake, Crocodile, Rhesus Macaque, Wild Pig, Bear, Blue Bull and Blackbuck. Guidelines were also issued for cross cutting issues such as cooperation between the forest and media sector; occupational health and safety in the context of human–wildlife conflict mitigation; crowd management in human-wildlife conflict related situations and addressing health emergencies and potential health risks arising out of human-wildlife conflict situations.

The Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 has been recently amended in 2022 which rationalized listings of wild animals in Schedules I and II appended to the Act. Presently, the Ministry does not have any proposal to include more wild animals in Schedule I appended to the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

The Central Government has enhanced the ex-gratia relief payable under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes – ‘Development of Wildlife Habitats’, ‘Project Tiger and Elephant’ from Rs. 5.00 Lakhs to Rs. 10.00 lakhs in case of deaths due to wild animal attacks during December 2023.