Kerala reports 5397 new COVID cases and 5332 recoveries today

New Delhi: Kerala reported 5397 new COVID cases and 5332 recoveries today. 74,408 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 7.25 per cent.

The total number of active COVID cases in the state is 63,961. Meanwhile, 18 recent deaths were also confirmed due to COVID today, taking the death toll in the State to 3954.

802 health workers and 10,786 frontline fighters were vaccinated today in the state. A total of nearly 3.5 lakh people have received COVID vaccine in the state so far.