Kerala reports 38,460 new COVID19 cases and 54 fatalities in last 24 hours

Kochi: 38,460 new COVID19 cases and 54 fatalities were reported today. Death toll due to the virus is at 5,682. There are over 4 lakh active cases (4,02,650). As many as 26,662 people recovered today, pushing total recoveries to 14,16,177 in the state said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala to go under complete lockdown from tomorrow. 25,000 police personnel deployed to monitor restrictions. Legal action to be taken against those escalating fake msgs regarding COVID on social media. Free ration kit distribution to continue, for migrant workers too said Kerala CM.