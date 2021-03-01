Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat continue to report an upsurge in COVID Daily New Cases

New Delhi: Several States in the country continue to report an increased number of daily new cases. 6 States, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, have shown a surge in new cases in the last 24 hours.

15,510 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 8,293. It is followed by Kerala with 3,254 while Punjab has reported 579 new cases.

87.25% of the new cases are from these six States.

The Centre is continuously engaging with the States and UTs manifesting higher caseload of active cases and those reporting a rise in the daily new COVID cases. States/UTs have been advised to maintain a continued rigorous vigil for containing the spread of COVID-19. Need for effective testing, comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation of positive cases and quick quarantine of close contacts are strongly emphasized.

Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in the daily new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload is 1,68,627 today. India’s present active caseload now stands at 1.52% of India’s total Positive Cases.

Five States account for 84% of total active cases in the country.

Maharashtra alone accounts for 46.39% of India’s total active cases, followed by Kerala with 29.49%.

21 States/UTs have reported less than 1,000 active cases. Arunachal Pradesh has reported no active cases in the last 24 hours.

15 States/UTs have registered more than 1,000 active cases.

Kerala and Maharashtra are the two states with more than 10,000 active cases, while the rest of the 13 States/UTs have between 1,000-10,000 active cases.

So far, a total of 1,43,01,266 vaccine doses have been administered to beneficiaries through 2,92,312 sessions. These include 1st dose of 66,69,985 HCWs, 2nd dose of 24,56,191 HCWs and 51,75,090 FLWs who have taken the 1st dose.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from today for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. A simplified process of registration has been set up, whereby potential beneficiaries can have the option of advance self-registration, on-site registration or facilitated cohort registration.

Beneficiaries are advised to refer to this user guide for any information on registration and appointment for vaccination:

https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/UserManualCitizenRegistration&AppointmentforVaccination.pdf

A list of all these private hospitals has been uploaded on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Health Authority. These can be accessed at:

a) https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/CGHSEmphospitals.xlsx

b) https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/PMJAYPRIVATEHOSPITALSCONSOLIDATED.xlsx

More than 1.07 Cr (1,07,86,457) people has recovered so far. 11,288 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours.

85.07% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,333 newly recovered cases. 3,753 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 490 in Tamil Nadu.

106 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Five States account for 86.79% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (62). Kerala follows with 15 daily deaths and Punjab has reported 7 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Twenty States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Ladakh (UT), A&N Islands, Uttarakhand and D&D & D&N.