Kerala CM relaunches Milma brand with support of NDDB

Thiruvananthapuram : Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala re-launched Milma brand owned by the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation at RDR Convention Centre, Edappazhanji, Thiruvananthapuram on 18 April 2023.

The re-launch was initiated in response to the findings of a market study conducted by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) on behalf of the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of Kerala, which highlighted the need to revitalise the brand to connect with the changing demographics and consumer preferences. The rebranding exercise was undertaken with the support of NDDB.

Addressing the event virtually, Shri Meenesh Shah, Chairman, NDDB, praised Milma for completing this phase of brand building exercise in the shortest possible period of time and expressed hope that this initiative will inspire other cooperative brands across the country to take up similar brand development activities.

The NDDB Chairman highlighted that this was one of the most significant marketing interventions by NDDB in recent years and the Dairy Board is proud to have played a crucial role in assisting Milma to overcome the challenges faced by the brand. Apart from manpower support, NDDB has extended financial assistance to the tune of Rs 56 Lakh in this project.

Smt J Chinchu Rani, Hon’ble Minister, Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development, Govt of Kerala; Adv Antony Raju, Hon’ble Minister, Transport, Govt of Kerala; Shri VD Satheesan, Hon’ble Leader of Opposition, Kerala Legislative Assembly, Smt Arya Rajendran, Hon’ble Mayor, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Dr Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament; Shri Pranabjyoti Nath, Secretary, DAHD, Govt of Kerala and Shri KS Mani, Chairman, Milma graced the event.