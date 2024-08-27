Kerala CM meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Chief Minister of Kerala Shri Pinarayi Vijayan met Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today.
The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X:
“CM of Kerala, Shri @pinarayivijayan, met PM @narendramodi.”
The Chief Minister of Kerala Shri Pinarayi Vijayan met Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today.
The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X:
“CM of Kerala, Shri @pinarayivijayan, met PM @narendramodi.”
Prev Post
IndusInd Bank to empower Indian Para-athletes for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games as Official Banking Partner to Paralympic Committee of India