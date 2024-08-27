National

Kerala CM meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Chief Minister of Kerala Shri Pinarayi Vijayan met Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today.

The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X:

“CM of Kerala, Shri @pinarayivijayan, met PM @narendramodi.”

 

