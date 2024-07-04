Kenstar, Leader in Air Cooler Segment, Now Launches Large Appliances

Mumbai – Kenstar proudly hosted its Annual Business Meet at the prestigious Hyatt Manesar, gathering over 1000 partners for a day of celebration, collaboration, and future planning.

Record-Breaking Achievements in BY 2023-24

The business year 2023-24 marked a milestone for Kenstar as the company achieved a remarkable 130% target with an impressive 55% growth.

In his keynote address, Kenstar CEO Mr. Sunil Jain highlighted the regional and global triumphs of Kenstar:

“Leading in the entire South region, we have reclaimed our number 1 position in Karnataka. Our dominance continues in the East and West markets, with strengthened positions in Orissa and West Bengal. Here in the North, the demand for big coolers is surging. Our journey to becoming a leader in this segment has shown tremendous response. With these achievements, we are on our path to becoming the No. 1 Air Cooler Brand in the country.

We kept pace with today’s customers’ needs. We started our online e-commerce and large format association journey. In just a few years, we are already one of the fastest-growing brands in the country on both e-commerce and large format channels.

Our success extends beyond India, with footprints in over 30 countries. We are leaders in the SAARC, Middle East, and Africa regions.”

The event was graced by the presence of Kenstar’s brand ambassadors, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who added star power to the occasion by unveiling Kenstar’s latest range of large appliances.

Kenstar unveiled a comprehensive range of large appliances, including double-door frost-free refrigerators, split air conditioners, and fully automatic washing machines. With this launch, Kenstar now offers a full stack of Home Appliances, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

In addition to expanding into large appliances, Kenstar showcased its commitment to offering the latest technology to customers by launching new BLDC cooler models at the Annual Meet. This advancement highlights Kenstar’s dedication to providing energy-efficient and high-performance products.

Kenstar also continues to maintain a strong focus on its core categories, including Air Coolers, Small Home Appliances and water heaters. The company has significantly expanded its SKUs in these categories, now boasting over 100 SKUs in small home appliances alone.