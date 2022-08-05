New Delhi : The number of Ex-Servicemen (ESM) in the country as on December 31, 2021 is as follows:
|S No
|State/UT
|No. of ESM
|
|Andhra Pradesh
|72706
|
|Arunachal Pradesh
|623
|
|Assam
|38761
|
|Bihar
|114383
|
|Chhattisgarh
|7202
|
|Goa
|2487
|
|Gujarat
|31573
|
|Haryana
|164773
|
|Himachal Pradesh
|123210
|
|Jharkhand
|28070
|
|Karnataka
|89727
|
|Kerala
|179724
|
|Madhya Pradesh
|54203
|
|Maharashtra
|193503
|
|Manipur
|7627
|
|Meghalaya
|2843
|
|Mizoram
|5955
|
|Nagaland
|2940
|
|Odisha
|43335
|
|Punjab
|339367
|
|Rajasthan
|201434
|
|Sikkim
|1121
|
|Tamil Nadu
|127932
|
|Telangana
|36721
|
|Tripura
|2279
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|391040
|
|Uttarakhand
|135778
|
|West Bengal
|95003
|
|Andaman & Nicobar (UT)
|667
|
|Chandigarh (UT)
|9991
|
|Dadra Nagar Haveli (UT)
|0
|
|Delhi (UT)
|61496
|
|Jammu and Kashmir (UT)
|71702
|
|Lakshadweep (UT)
|0
|
|Leh and Ladakh (UT)
|5364
|
|Puducherry (UT)
|1792
|Total
|2645332
Kendriya Sainik Board implements schemes for welfare and rehabilitation of Ex-Servicemen and their dependents across the country. The details are placed below:
- Benefits given from Armed Forces Flag Day Fund under RMEWF:
|Sr. No.
|Grants
|Amount(in Rs)
|(a)
|Penury Grant (65 Yrs and above)
(Non-Pensioners upto Hav Rank)
|Rs 4,000/-pm (Life time)
w.e.f 01 April, 2017
|(b)
|Education Grant (up to two children)
(Pensioner/Non Pensioner upto Hav Rank) and up to two children
|
Rs 1,000/-pm
|(c)
|Disabled Children Grant
(Pensioner/Non-pen upto JCO Rank)
|Rs 3,000/-pm
|(d)
|Daughter’s Marriage Grant (up to 02 Daughters)
(Pensioner/Non-Pen upto Hav Rank)
|
Rs 50,000/- *
|Widow Re-Marriage Grant
(Pensioner/Non-Pen upto Hav Rank)
* If married solemnly on or after 21 April, 2016.
|(e)
|Medical Treatment Grant
(Non-pensioner upto Hav Rank)
|
Rs 30,000/- (Max)
|(f)
|Orphan Grant
(Pensioner/Non-pen All Ranks)
|
Rs 3,000/-PM
(wef 01 April, 2022)
|(g)
|Vocational Trg Grant For Widows
(Pensioner/Non-Pen upto Hav Rank)
|Rs 20,000/-
(One Time)
- Serious diseases Grant from AFFD Fund to Non Pensioners ESM of all Ranks:
|(a)
|Serious Diseases as listed below: –
Angioplasty, Angiography, CABG, Open Heart Surgery, Valve Replacement, Pacemaker Implant, Renal Implant, Prostate Surgery, Joint Replacement and Cerebral Stoke.
Other Diseases: Where more than Rs 1.00 Lac has been spent on treatment
|
75%/90% of total expenditure for officers and PBOR respectively.
Up to Rs 1.25 Lac (max)
|(b)
|Dialysis and Cancer treatment
|75%/90% of total expenditure
Officer and PBOR respectively
Up to a max of Rs 75,000/- per FY only.
- Modified Scooter Grant. Rs one lakh provided to those ESM, who are disabled after service with a disability of 50% or more and who are not covered under the scheme of AG’s Branch of IHQ (Army, Navy & Air Force).
- Subsidy on Home Loan. KSB Reimburses 50% of interest by way of subsidy on home loan from Bank/public sector institutions for construction of house to war bereaved, war disabled and attributable peace time casualties. Rs 1,00,000/- (Max)
- Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme: Total 5500 scholarship are provided to eligible wards based on merit for the entire duration of the courses. The rates of Scholarship are as follows: –
- Rs. 2500/- per month for boys.
- Rs. 3000/- per month for girls.
- Financial support to institutions involved in rehabilitation of ESM:
|Sl. No.
|Organisation
|Quantum of Aid/Grant
|(a)
|Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centers
(i) Kirkee
(ii) Mohali
|Establishment grant (per annum)
(i) Rs 1.20 cr
(wef Apr 16)
(ii)Rs 10,00,000/-
(wef Apr 2015)
|(b)
|All India Gorkha Ex-servicemen welfare association, Dehradun
|Rs. 12,00,000/- per annum
|
(c)
|Cheshire Homes
(i) Lucknow, Delhi & Dehradun
|
Rs 15,000/- per annum per inmate
|(d)
|War Memorial Hostels. There are 36 WMHs which provide shelter to the children of War Widows/War disabled, attributable and non attributable cases.
|Rs 1350/- per month
- Reservation of seats in Medical/Dental Colleges for wards of Defence Personnel as Govt of India Nominee. A total of 37 MBBS seats and 3 seats in BDS courses are allotted by Ministry of Health Family Welfare to KSB for wards of defence personnel as a Government of India nominee.
Director General Resettlement (DGR) implements various resettlement schemes. The details are as follows:
- Upgrading their skills by imparting necessary training to prepare them to take on new assignments/jobs and assisting ESM in finding re-employment.
- Constant endeavor to provide employment opportunities in Government/Quasi Government/Public Sector Organizations.
- Pro-active action to facilitate re-employment of ESM in the Corporate Sector.
- Providing jobs through the following schemes for self employment:
- Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Coal Loading and Transportation Scheme
- Coal Tipper Attachment Scheme for Widows and Disabled ESM
- Security Agency Scheme
- Scheme for providing Technical Services
- Issue of Eligibility Certificate for Allotment of Oil Product Agencies under 8% Quota Scheme
- Management of Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) Outlets
- Allotment of Mother Dairy Milk Booths and Fruit and Vegetable (Safal) Shops
- Management of CNG station by ESM (Officers) in NCR
- Issue of Eligibility Certificate for Allotment of regular LPG distributorship
- Issue of Eligibility Certificate for Allotment of Retail Outlet (Petrol & Diesel)
The benefit amount of following schemes has been increased in last few years. The details are given below:
- Marriage grant increased from Rs 16000/- to Rs 50000/- per daughter w.e.f. 01 April 2016.
- Penury grant increased from Rs 1000/- to Rs 4000/- pm w.e.f. 01 April 2017.
- 100% Disabled Children grant increased from Rs 1000/- to Rs 3000/pm w.e.f. 01 August 2021.
- Mobility Equipment to disabled ESM increased from Rs 57000/- to Rs 1,00,000/- w.e.f. 01 April 2022.
- Orphan Grant to the Children of Ex-servicemen increased from Rs 1000/- pm to Rs 3000/-pm w.e.f. 01 April, 2022.
Additional Rs 320 crore was also allocated during FY 2021-22 to clear backlog cases of Penury, Marriage and Education grants.
This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Ramcharan Bohra and Shri Sunil Kumar Mondal in Lok Sabha today.