New Delhi : The number of Ex-Servicemen (ESM) in the country as on December 31, 2021 is as follows:

S No State/UT No. of ESM Andhra Pradesh 72706 Arunachal Pradesh 623 Assam 38761 Bihar 114383 Chhattisgarh 7202 Goa 2487 Gujarat 31573 Haryana 164773 Himachal Pradesh 123210 Jharkhand 28070 Karnataka 89727 Kerala 179724 Madhya Pradesh 54203 Maharashtra 193503 Manipur 7627 Meghalaya 2843 Mizoram 5955 Nagaland 2940 Odisha 43335 Punjab 339367 Rajasthan 201434 Sikkim 1121 Tamil Nadu 127932 Telangana 36721 Tripura 2279 Uttar Pradesh 391040 Uttarakhand 135778 West Bengal 95003 Andaman & Nicobar (UT) 667 Chandigarh (UT) 9991 Dadra Nagar Haveli (UT) 0 Delhi (UT) 61496 Jammu and Kashmir (UT) 71702 Lakshadweep (UT) 0 Leh and Ladakh (UT) 5364 Puducherry (UT) 1792 Total 2645332

Kendriya Sainik Board implements schemes for welfare and rehabilitation of Ex-Servicemen and their dependents across the country. The details are placed below:

Benefits given from Armed Forces Flag Day Fund under RMEWF:

Sr. No. Grants Amount(in Rs) (a) Penury Grant (65 Yrs and above) (Non-Pensioners upto Hav Rank) Rs 4,000/-pm (Life time) w.e.f 01 April, 2017 (b) Education Grant (up to two children) Boys/Girls up to Graduation Widows for PG (Pensioner/Non Pensioner upto Hav Rank) and up to two children Rs 1,000/-pm (c) Disabled Children Grant (Pensioner/Non-pen upto JCO Rank) Rs 3,000/-pm (d) Daughter’s Marriage Grant (up to 02 Daughters) (Pensioner/Non-Pen upto Hav Rank) Rs 50,000/- * Widow Re-Marriage Grant (Pensioner/Non-Pen upto Hav Rank) * If married solemnly on or after 21 April, 2016. (e) Medical Treatment Grant (Non-pensioner upto Hav Rank) Rs 30,000/- (Max) (f) Orphan Grant (Pensioner/Non-pen All Ranks) Daughters of ex-servicemen till she is married.

One Son of ex-servicemen upto 21 years of age. Rs 3,000/-PM (wef 01 April, 2022) (g) Vocational Trg Grant For Widows (Pensioner/Non-Pen upto Hav Rank) Rs 20,000/- (One Time)

Serious diseases Grant from AFFD Fund to Non Pensioners ESM of all Ranks:

(a) Serious Diseases as listed below: – Angioplasty, Angiography, CABG, Open Heart Surgery, Valve Replacement, Pacemaker Implant, Renal Implant, Prostate Surgery, Joint Replacement and Cerebral Stoke. Other Diseases: Where more than Rs 1.00 Lac has been spent on treatment 75%/90% of total expenditure for officers and PBOR respectively. Up to Rs 1.25 Lac (max) (b) Dialysis and Cancer treatment 75%/90% of total expenditure Officer and PBOR respectively Up to a max of Rs 75,000/- per FY only.

Modified Scooter Grant. Rs one lakh provided to those ESM, who are disabled after service with a disability of 50% or more and who are not covered under the scheme of AG’s Branch of IHQ (Army, Navy & Air Force).

Subsidy on Home Loan. KSB Reimburses 50% of interest by way of subsidy on home loan from Bank/public sector institutions for construction of house to war bereaved, war disabled and attributable peace time casualties. Rs 1,00,000/- (Max)

Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme: Total 5500 scholarship are provided to eligible wards based on merit for the entire duration of the courses. The rates of Scholarship are as follows: –

Rs. 2500/- per month for boys.

Rs. 3000/- per month for girls.

Financial support to institutions involved in rehabilitation of ESM:

Sl. No. Organisation Quantum of Aid/Grant (a) Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centers (i) Kirkee (ii) Mohali Establishment grant (per annum) Rs. 30,000/- per annum per inmate (i) Rs 1.20 cr (wef Apr 16) (ii)Rs 10,00,000/- (wef Apr 2015) (b) All India Gorkha Ex-servicemen welfare association, Dehradun Rs. 12,00,000/- per annum (c) Cheshire Homes (i) Lucknow, Delhi & Dehradun Rs 15,000/- per annum per inmate (d) War Memorial Hostels. There are 36 WMHs which provide shelter to the children of War Widows/War disabled, attributable and non attributable cases. Rs 1350/- per month

Reservation of seats in Medical/Dental Colleges for wards of Defence Personnel as Govt of India Nominee. A total of 37 MBBS seats and 3 seats in BDS courses are allotted by Ministry of Health Family Welfare to KSB for wards of defence personnel as a Government of India nominee.

Director General Resettlement (DGR) implements various resettlement schemes. The details are as follows:

Upgrading their skills by imparting necessary training to prepare them to take on new assignments/jobs and assisting ESM in finding re-employment.

Constant endeavor to provide employment opportunities in Government/Quasi Government/Public Sector Organizations.

Pro-active action to facilitate re-employment of ESM in the Corporate Sector.

Providing jobs through the following schemes for self employment:

Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Coal Loading and Transportation Scheme Coal Tipper Attachment Scheme for Widows and Disabled ESM Security Agency Scheme Scheme for providing Technical Services Issue of Eligibility Certificate for Allotment of Oil Product Agencies under 8% Quota Scheme Management of Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) Outlets Allotment of Mother Dairy Milk Booths and Fruit and Vegetable (Safal) Shops Management of CNG station by ESM (Officers) in NCR Issue of Eligibility Certificate for Allotment of regular LPG distributorship Issue of Eligibility Certificate for Allotment of Retail Outlet (Petrol & Diesel)

The benefit amount of following schemes has been increased in last few years. The details are given below:

Marriage grant increased from Rs 16000/- to Rs 50000/- per daughter w.e.f. 01 April 2016. Penury grant increased from Rs 1000/- to Rs 4000/- pm w.e.f. 01 April 2017. 100% Disabled Children grant increased from Rs 1000/- to Rs 3000/pm w.e.f. 01 August 2021. Mobility Equipment to disabled ESM increased from Rs 57000/- to Rs 1,00,000/- w.e.f. 01 April 2022. Orphan Grant to the Children of Ex-servicemen increased from Rs 1000/- pm to Rs 3000/-pm w.e.f. 01 April, 2022.

Additional Rs 320 crore was also allocated during FY 2021-22 to clear backlog cases of Penury, Marriage and Education grants.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Ramcharan Bohra and Shri Sunil Kumar Mondal in Lok Sabha today.