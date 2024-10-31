‘Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak’ awarded to 463 personnel of various States/UTs/CAPFs/CPOs for the year- 2024

The ‘Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak’ has been awarded to 463 personnel of various States/Union Territories (UTs)/Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)/Central Police Organisations (CPOs) for the year 2024.

The medal is given to recognize excellent work, promote high professional standards and boost the morale of the concerned official/officer in the following four fields:

(i) Special Operation.

(ii) Investigation.

(iii) Intelligence.

(iv) Forensic Science.

Initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah, ‘Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak’ will boost the morale of all police personnel

The ‘Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak’ has been instituted vide Ministry of Home Affairs’ Notification dated 1st February, 2024. It is to be conferred on members of the Police Forces, Security Organization, Intelligence Wing/Branch/Special Branch of State/UTs/CPOs/CAPFs/National Security Guard (NSG)/Assam Rifles; and Forensic Science (Central/State/Union Territories) in consideration for excellence in Operations, outstanding service in Investigation, exceptional performance indomitable & daring intelligence service, meritorious work done by Serving Government Scientists in the field of Forensic Science.

The medal will be announced on 31st of October every year, i.e., on the occasion of Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The list of awardees is available on MHA website – https://www.mha.gov.in