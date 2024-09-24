Kendrapara Farmers Demand Action Against Officials in Major Bank Fraud Scandal

Farmers of the Baruna Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society in Rajkanika, Kendrapara district, have called for action against officials involved in a significant bank fraud that allegedly resulted in the unauthorized withdrawal of lakhs of rupees from their accounts. Meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, the farmers expressed their outrage, having previously staged a ‘padyatra’ to Bhubaneswar and a sit-in protest outside the bank on September 18. They accuse bank secretary Asit Behuria and possibly other officials of swindling funds, demanding strict punishment for those responsible. At least ten farmers have reportedly fallen victim to this fraud, lacking the knowledge to monitor their accounts effectively.